There's only one superstar who could actively ruin the last-ever John Cena vs. AJ Styles match!

Fans are finally getting what they have been asking for, as John Cena is set to go one-on-one with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. Ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW, The Franchise Player rallied fans on X, asking for their thoughts on him possibly facing The Phenomenal One.

Ad

Cena doubled down with another post, this time, even tagging Triple H. After an overwhelmingly positive response, The Game officially announced that Cena and Styles would be facing off in Perth next month. The Last Real Champion suffered a devastating loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, in what was reportedly their final encounter.

While John Cena will seemingly compete against Styles with a clean slate, The Phenomenal One may have to watch his back for his rival, El Grande Americano, who could ruin the bout between the long-time rivals at Crown Jewel. The masked superstar has been a thorn in Styles' side for a while now.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Americano interfered in the match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on the post-Clash in Paris episode of RAW, costing the veteran a potential title victory. Styles got his revenge the following week, defeating the masked superstar in a singles match.

Last week, the luchador defeated Styles' ally, Dragon Lee, after two more Americanos were introduced into the mix. With The Phenomenal One being in the middle of an ongoing feud with the El Grande Americano clan, his final match against The Greatest Of All Time next month may not see a clean ending.

Ad

The masked superstar could interfere during the highly anticipated bout between the veterans and ruin it. This potential angle could generate a lot of heat on Americano, further establishing him as one of the top heels on the red brand. That said, this is just speculation for now.

John Cena could face Dominik Mysterio before retiring

After locking horns with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, John Cena could face the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. According to a report by BodySlam.net, there have been discussions internally about The Last Real Champion facing "Dirty" Dom before Cena's Farewell Tour comes to an end.

Ad

If Dominik Mysterio manages to retain his title against Rusev next week on RAW, the potential bout against Cena could be for the IC Championship. If The Franchise Player dethrones the young Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion, he would become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

That said, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Fans will have to wait and see how the remainder of John Cena's Farewell Tour unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!