There's only one woman who can replace Rhea Ripley as World Champion following rumors of her potential WWE return date

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship on this week's RAW owing to an injury she sustained last week during a backstage brawl. Mami was fresh from her memorable title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. However, a vengeful Liv Morgan brutally attacked her backstage.

Ripley sustained a severe wrist injury, which ruled her out of action for a few months. Backstage reports have claimed she will not be on WWE television until SummerSlam.

As of this writing, WWE has not revealed plans for the Women's World Championship, but there is only one correct name to replace her—Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan takes the credit

The former Women's Champion has had her sights set on Rhea Ripley ever since she returned for her revenge tour. Liv Morgan took complete credit for putting Rhea on the shelf, cementing her heel turn. Ripley promised she would go after Morgan when she returns.

WWE needs to push Liv Morgan as a top heel right from the start if she is to feud with Ripley when the latter returns. Her character has grown intense, and she could play a dominant heel with the title to gain momentum. After injuring Rhea Ripley, gloating with her title would rub salt into Rhea Ripley's wounds.

Short time to build a dominant champion

Between now and SummerSlam, the WWE creative will have little time to establish a champion who can replicate Ripley's title reign. Instead, the writers may use this opportunity to present a different kind of champion who had a valid reason to harbor anger toward Ripley.

Morgan has repeatedly claimed she deserves the title and even had a brief feud with Becky Lynch over the latter's WrestleMania opportunity. This would be a good time for her to stomp her way to the gold and establish herself at the top of the RAW Women's division.

The long-term storyline for intense payback with Rhea Ripley

Triple H could seize the opportunity to have Liv Morgan taunt Rhea Ripley repeatedly as Drew McIntyre did to an injured CM Punk. It keeps the feud alive even when the two superstars aren't always meeting face-to-face. Morgan mocking her former tag team partner while holding her title would account for her dramatic rise.

Rhea is bound to return to a deafening pop and will likely be booked for a babyface return at SummerSlam. She should meet an equally threatening heel in Liv Morgan, mainly when both superstars are driven by an equal motive to get revenge.

