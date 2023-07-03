This week in WWE history: Top star takes a huge shot at Vince McMahon live on TV, unexpected superstar wins huge tournament  (June 26-July 2)

WWE had a busy week and an even busier weekend. All eyes were on London, England, as both Friday Night SmackDown and Money in the Bank 2023 emanated from the city.

The major premium live event was particularly memorable. Both John Cena and Drew McIntyre made their returns for the first time since WrestleMania 39. The show also featured Roman Reigns' first pinfall loss since 2019.

While the current product is action-packed, WWE has delivered memorable moments aplenty over the years. Whether it be intriguing storylines, great feuds, or some other event, there is no dearth of noteworthy events in the history of the company. This article will look back at five major events from the company's history over the years, from June 26 to July 2.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Billy Gunn won the King of the Ring Tournament on June 27, 1999

WWE held its King of the Ring event on June 27, 1999. The pay-per-view aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The main event saw Vince McMahon & Shane McMahon defeat Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Handicap Ladder Match for control of WWE. The card also featured the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

The finals saw D-Generation X members Billy Gunn and X-Pac clash, with Gunn ultimately standing tall. While most King of the Ring winners of the era went on to great solo success, Gunn would eventually return to being a tag team wrestler and amassed huge success in a team.

#4. The legendary CM Punk "pipebomb" promo took place during RAW on June 27, 2011

WWE Monday Night RAW on June 27, 2011, featured Shawn Michaels returning to the company to serve as the RAW Guest Host. Much of the show was standard, but the ending was anything but typical.

CM Punk was set to fight John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 in just a few weeks. With his contract expiring, the current AEW star took a seat at the top of the ramp with a microphone and decided to spill his guts to the audience, the decision-makers backstage, and John Cena.

The star cut the infamous "pipebomb" promo. He unloaded on the company, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and even Stephanie McMahon. He even referenced released wrestlers and Brock Lesnar, who had controversially left years earlier. The comments on Vince felt particularly scathing, even if they were seemingly approved ahead of time.

#3. The infamous Undertaker vs. Mankind Hell in a Cell Match took place at King of the Ring on June 28, 1998

WWE produced the King of the Ring pay-per-view on June 28, 1998. The big show was held at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the card did feature a tournament and even a Stone Cold Steve Austin match, the event is largely remembered for one major bout.

Mankind and The Undertaker battled in the second-ever Hell in a Cell Match. The first Hell in a Cell Match took place at WWE Badd Blood: In Your House the year prior, and the two future Hall of Famers wanted to somehow live up to the standards set by the first contest.

As a result, Mankind took an ungodly beating. He was thrown off the top of the cell through the announcers' table. He was then Chokeslammed through the top of the structure down to the ring. He was even slammed into tacks as the epic bout concluded, and The Deadman picked up the win.

#2. CM Punk won his first world title during RAW on June 30, 2008

CM Punk made history at Money in the Bank

CM Punk had a big night on Monday Night RAW three years prior to his infamous "pipebomb" promo. The red brand held a show on June 30, 2008, and it was the night following the Night of Champions pay-per-view.

Edge was in the ring gloating about his World Heavyweight Championship defense over Batista from the night prior. Fans were already sick of the champion early into the show, but thankfully, The Animal came out and laid Edge out. Then, much to the shock of everybody, CM Punk's music played.

Punk went on to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win his first World Heavyweight Championship. The crowd loved it, as it was a memorable moment and karma for Edge.

#1. Sheamus made his WWE debut during ECW on June 30, 2009

Sheamus debuted 14 years ago

The June 30, 2009, edition of WWE ECW was a standout show despite a somewhat lackluster card. The event was memorable for the main roster in-ring debut of Sheamus.

Sheamus had already competed in the company's developmental territory after finding success on the indie circuit. On ECW, he debuted by defeating Oliver John, pinning him after hitting the Irish Curse Backbreaker, which hadn't yet been named.

The Celtic Warrior went on to have great success in WWE. He became a multi-time world champion, United States Champion, tag team champion, King of the Ring winner, and Royal Rumble winner.

