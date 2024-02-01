Tiffany Stratton to feud with 26-year-old RAW star on main roster debut? The foundation of their rivalry might have already been hinted

Tiffany Stratton has been one of the top superstars on NXT. From having a dominant run as NXT Women's Champion to facing a major star like Becky Lynch, WWE has shown plenty of faith in Stratton's talents. The 24-year-old has also repaid this trust with some incredible performances.

Hence, reports suggest that WWE wants to reward the former NXT Women's Champion with a main roster promotion to RAW. While seeing Tiffany Stratton competing on RAW would be great, many wonder which superstar she will feud with, given most women on the red brand are involved in storylines.

The answer is that Stratton could feud with Maxxine Dupri on RAW. For those unaware, in 2023, Ludwig Kaiser, the real-life partner of Stratton, was trying to get the 26-year-old's attention. However, instead of getting the same, he was slapped by the Alpha Academy member.

Therefore, if promoted to Monday Night RAW, TIffany Stratton could look to avenge her real-life partner. Also, a feud between Stratton and Dupri will be good for both women as the former could use this opportunity to face bigger threats, whereas the latter will get more ring time.

Ludwig Kaiser recently said he and Tiffany Stratton are determined to make 2024 their year

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser competed in the respective Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches. While they both couldn't win the competition, they performed decently, given their experience. Kaiser went on to create history by competing in the Rumble match.

The Imperium member became the first German to enter a Royal Rumble match. Days after the PLE, Ludwig Kaiser appeared with Tiffany Stratton during the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez and spoke about his historic moment at the Rumble.

"It was obviously quite an experience, an event like the prestigious Royal Rumble. Looking back at the history of it, how many great legends of our great sport participated in that, wrote history... For myself, yesterday I actually got to write some history. I was the very first German ever in the Royal Rumble, which is an amazing privilege and honor to me. And, yeah... 2024 really starts off great for me, and we are both determined to make this our year. Right?"

If Stratton does move to RAW, then it will be interesting to see if WWE adds her to the Imperium or whether she pursues a singles career without any interference from Kaiser. Regardless of what happens, many fans believe the couple will come together for a storyline in WWE at some point.

