Tiffany Stratton to retain title on WWE SmackDown with 38-year-old star's help? Potential agenda explored 

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton kickstarted her 2025 by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the new Women’s Champion. This week, The Buff Barbie will face her former ally in a rematch on SmackDown. While this would be a tough contest for the champion, there is a chance that Charlotte Flair might help Tiffy retain.

The Queen made her long-awaited return at this year’s Royal Rumble and won it after entering the 27th spot. Charlotte Flair hasn’t announced her WrestleMania 41 opponent so far. However, while speaking to Rhea Ripley in a segment, the 38-year-old wanted to see if Tiffy could inspire her as a 'Mania-worthy opponent.

Although Nia Jax may hold the upper hand over Tiffany Stratton, the WWE Women’s Champion could still win The Queen’s approval before her match ends. Thus, there is a chance that Flair could aid The Buff Barbie and help her overcome Jax to face Tiffy at WrestleMania 41. While this is a significant turn the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Tiffany Stratton could also face Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41

Although Tiffany Stratton will face Nia Jax this week, the company hasn’t presented The Buff Barbie with a dedicated challenger. Ahead of this match booking, The Irresistible Force got involved in a fiery feud with Rhea Ripley and competed for the Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a losing effort.

While The Center of the Universe has no dedicated opponent, Liv Morgan hasn’t invoked her rematch clause against The Eradicator. Moreover, WWE is also making her compete in tag team matches alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

While the company is hinting at the end or temporary suspension of the Morgan-Mami feud, it is also keeping The Miracle Kid active in the singles title picture. Notably, The Judgment Day member would be making her fifth Elimination Chamber appearance in Toronto, and there is a chance that she could take on Tiffy if she wins.

The two superstars sparked a brief rivalry with each other ahead of the 2024 Crown Jewel over Dominik Mysterio. Tiffany Stratton had asked Liv Morgan if she could have Dirty Dom if she managed to cash in and dethrone her at the Saudi Arabia event.

There is a high chance that Charlotte Flair would choose Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent. Thus, if WWE makes Morgan win the Elimination Chamber, it could use their past differences to pit them against each other in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see who ultimately becomes Tiffany Stratton’s first-ever 'Mania opponent.

