TNA Hall of Famer to return and even the odds against The Rock at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

The Rock's return on Friday Night SmackDown has led to plenty of excitement in the WWE Universe. From being scheduled to face Roman Reigns to officially joining The Bloodline, the Miami native's story in the Stamford-based promotion has witnessed plenty of ups and downs.

However, the one question these recent developments raise is that if Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, then who will The Rock face? While there are many suitable options for the 51-year-old, there is a chance WWE fans could witness the return of a TNA Hall of Famer.

The TNA Hall of Famer in question is none other than Ken Shamrock. For those unaware, this year, Shamrock is returning to the WWE 2k franchise after a gap of seven years. Also, Shamrock was one of The Rock's biggest rivals from the Attitude Era. The duo had plenty of matches back in the day.

This mixed with the fact that Shamrock can still have a go in the ring makes him a good candidate for a potential return. While the angle is speculative, given the number of superstars that have returned to WWE, it won't be surprising to see Shamrock do the same.

WWE Veteran unhappy with development surrounding The Rock

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Rock made an appearance and cut a promo in the presence of The Bloodline. While it seemed like he was delivering taunts to Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe, in actuality many believe The People's Champion was taunting and delivering a message to Roman Reigns himself.

This led to an idea about a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock. While many fans seem okay with the idea, former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized it. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he said one does not bring a megastar like Rock to put him in a triple threat.

"Rock is arguably the biggest star in the history of wrestling, not to mention movies, television, entertainment. This guy is a megastar. Bro you ain't bringing him back to put him in a triple threat. I don't care who is in the triple threat. You are not bringing a guy like Rock back to be in a triple threat, you are not," said Russo.

While there might be fans who align with Russo's thoughts on this matter, overall a triple-threat match involving The Rock isn't a bad idea. If Cody Rhodes is to win and finish his story at WrestleMania 40, beating Roman Reigns and The Rock, it would only boost his profile and make him an even bigger superstar.

