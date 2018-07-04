Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Moments of AJ Styles in WWE 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    04 Jul 2018, 12:25 IST

AJ Sty
AJ Styles

Ever since making his ‘Phenomenal’ debut for the WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, current WWE Champion AJ Styles has certainly been competing at the very highest level in the company, ‘The Phenomenal One’ has gone on to provide us with some of the most memorable moments of all time in the WWE.

Starting from his initial debut to his several championship wins, AJ Styles has definitely seen it all and has done it all in the WWE and his influence in the entire promotion as a global superstar has been tremendous simultaneously tremendous as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With that being said, here are 10 of AJ Styles’ best moments in the WWE so far:

#10. AJ Styles steps up to The Beast- Survivor Series, 2017

AJ Styles proved to be a tough task for Brock Lesnar

The initial plan for Brock Lesnar at the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view was to go head-to-head in a Champion vs Champion match against then WWE Champion Jinder Maha., However, those plans were eventually nixed as ‘The Beast Incarnate’ found himself in the ring with ‘The Phenomenal One’.

There is certainly no doubt in the fact that Styles came into this contest as the underdog, but, on the other hand, ‘The Phenomenal One’ was definitely high on confidence thanks to his massive WWE Championship win over Jinder Mahal in the UK and regardless of the outcome of his match against Lesnar, Styles’ efforts in this particular showdown are definitely worth all the praise.

Styles and Lesnar’s collision was also the prime example of ‘David vs Goliath’ and despite suffering a defeat at the hands of the Universal Champion, there is certainly no doubt that Styles put up an absolutely valiant effort in his match against ‘The Beast Incarnate’ in Houston last year.

