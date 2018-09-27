Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 4 hard hitters currently in the WWE

Harsshath Prabu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
445   //    27 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST

Enter
The hardest hitters are understandably fond of metal 

Blading is banned in the WWE, but still Brock Lesnar is seemingly given the green signal to open the heads of people with his elbow point on special occasions. Performers, generally based on their physical attributes, will adopt different styles to get into reckoning.

One of the oldest and most successful styles is merciless hard hitting. Over the years, various hard-hitting superstars have stepped foot into the squared circle and tried to hit their way to the top of the ladder.

Let us take a look at four of the hardest hitters currently available on the WWE roster.

#4 Sheamus

Enter
Sheamus's rope-trapped overhands to the chest is as hard as it gets

Thanks to a near the knuckle style, The Celtic Warrior's physical fire has smoked the bodies of his opponents. His skillfully employed rope-trapped overhands to the chest became a cheer generator during the time he was exhibited as a babyface, but is much better during his tenure as a bully heel.

Though it is a well known fact that 'The Great White' is a stiff worker, he is more than happy to take as good as he gives. During the feud with The Hardyz in 2017, Jeff Hardy was knocked all over the place, but he ultimately took every ounce of Jeff's body during the Swanton finish.

#3 Asuka

<p>
Asuka's hard hitting style earned her an undefeated streak during her NXT days

The aura surrounding 'The Empress Of Tomorrow' may have faded off a bit, but just via virtue of the power of her kicks and punches, she could stake a revival. Asuka used to smash heads off opponents during her NXT days. Her head licks and back-fists were more than enough to quash everyone from Bayley to Nia Jax.

Though her unbeaten streak didn't have a happy ending, lets hope it is not the case with her career, for if there is anyone who can fight back into the scheme of things, it is Asuka.

