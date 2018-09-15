Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Female WWE Superstars’ salaries

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.84K   //    15 Sep 2018, 23:20 IST

WWE's women earn significantly less than the men
WWE's women earn significantly less than the men

Just like many other workplaces, even the WWE has a huge gap between salaries for its male and female superstars. The company claims that the reason for this is that females are usually part of fewer matches, televised events, and sell lesser merchandise.

However, that does not mean they work any bit less hard as compared to their male counterparts to make each match memorable, and each event a success. Some of the best superstars known today are females, such as Lita, Trish Stratus, AJ Lee, and Gail Kim.

With the WWE claiming that they are bringing about a revolution in women’s wrestling, and with an inflow of great women’s talent from the NXT, the WWE needs to change their ways. While men such as Brock Lesnar earn almost as much as all the female wrestlers combined, it’s a problem the company has to address at some point.

The WWE Evolution PPV is around the corner and is WWE’s first step at bringing about the revolution that is required. Nia Jax, the former champion earns as little as USD 100,000 a year which shows the flaws in the system. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan earn even lesser at USD 80,000, while Carmella makes USD 120,000.

Keeping all this in mind, let’s look at the highest salaries for women in the WWE.

#5 Asuka – USD 250,000

The Empress of Tomorrow
The Empress of Tomorrow

Asuka has been one of the most dominant women in WWE’s history. She had the longest winning streak in WWE history, which came to an unfortunate end at WrestleMania 34 at the hands of Charlotte Flair.

While she is the next big thing in the WWE, it’s unfortunate to see her get paid so less as compared to male superstars of similar stature. Maybe it’s the Japanese effect, as even Shinsuke Nakamura is underpaid at USD 400,000.

There is no doubt that “The Empress of Tomorrow” will rule the WWE women’s division once again. We can only hope that her pay soon matches up to her in-ring ability.

1 / 5 NEXT
