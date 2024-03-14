Top 5 historic moments in Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) WWE career

Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, had made her arrival in the All Elite Wrestling promotion when she kicked off AEW Big Business tonight. The AEW debut of The Boss has not only received a tremendous reaction from the live crowd but also from the fans on the internet as they are excited to see how things will unfold after her AEW arrival.

With Mone kicking off her new career direction in Tony Khan's promotion, let's have a rewatch at the historic moments of the former WWE star in the Stamford-based promotion.

#5. Sasha Banks' WrestleMania 32 iconic entrance

Expand Tweet

The WrestleMania 32 entrance of The Blueprint is indeed something that will be called a historic moment for the multi-time women's champion. The entrance included a special appearance and performance from her cousin, Snoop Dogg, which made it unforgettable for the WWE Universe.

On that night, Banks wrestled Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Champion. After highly intense action of around sixteen minutes, the match ended with The Queen's victory.

However, despite the loss, the WrestleMania 32 entrance of The Boss is something fans will undoubtedly remember for ages.

#4. Sasha Banks entered the Hell in a Cell for the first time

Expand Tweet

One of the chapters in the storied rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair was Hell in a Cell 2016 where both the female stars entered that brutal structure for the first time. Not only in their career, but also WWE's history, Banks, and Flair became the first-ever female star to do this unthinkable feat.

In addition, they also headlined this premium live event, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. Despite a valuable effort, the match ended up with The Queen emerging as the victor again, ending a short title reign of Sasha in the company.

Bank's performance, however, was something that made this match a part of wrestling history.

#3. Her final match in the NXT

Expand Tweet

The aura of Sasha Banks had been initiated from her WWE NXT run in the company. During her time in the developmental brand, Banks wrestled in high-profile matches and was able to emerge as victor in many. However, in her final match, she suffered a loss at the hands of Bayley in a 30-minute Iron Man match for the NXT Women's Championship.

Many fans still mark this match as one of the best in the career of Mercedes Mone as a villainous character due to the feud's build and the performance of Mone in that match.

#2. A massive victory at Hell in a Cell 2020

Expand Tweet

The Pandemic Era was indeed one of the most difficult times for World Wrestling Entertainment. However, the Hell in a Cell 2020 PLE still added a historic moment to the career of the 32-year-old star when she clashed against Bayley in a SmackDown Women's Title bout inside the barbaric structure.

The match included high-voltage action of around twenty-six minutes and concluded with The Boss finally besting Bayley to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Winning the championship inside the Hell in a Cell structure is surely among one of the more historic moments for Sasha Banks.

#1. Main eventing WrestleMania 37

Expand Tweet

The Night One of WrestleMania 37 is marked as one of the historic nights not only for Sasha Banks but for the women's evolution as Banks and Bianca Belair main-evented Night One at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This was the first time in history that two African-American women wrestled each other in a high-profile title bout. In addition, this was also the first time that two African-American women headlined The Showcase of the Immortals.

The historic match finished with a victory for The EST when she connected with KOD and dethroned Sasha Banks as champion.

Poll : Do you wish to see sasha Banks return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion