Top 5 moments from Rhea Ripley’s WWE career you must know

Rhea Ripley has just given up her WWE Women's Champion at the latest episode of Monday Night RAW due to an injury. At just 27, she has already solidified herself as one of the most formidable female wrestlers in the industry.

Even when fighting men like Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Luke Gallows, she has shown her strength. Without fear or doubt, Mami takes on every task. It doesn't matter who stands in her way; she's only interested in knocking them down.

Throughout her career in WWE, Ripley has had numerous noteworthy moments highlighting her abilities and potential. She has reached the top, and her path demonstrates her potential. Of course, like any career, there have been setbacks along the way.

However, without dwelling on those, let's dive into the highlights – the five defining moments that have shaped Rhea Ripley's remarkable WWE career.

#5 Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion

Shortly after the Mae Young Classic in 2018, The Eradicator became part of the NXT UK brand, making her debut in the premiere episode. She participated in an intense tournament featuring eight formidable women, all vying for the honor of becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion.

This time, she defeated Dakota Kai and Xia Brookside to reveal that she is a force to be reckoned with. Then, she faced off against Toni Storm in the finals. She emerged victorious and secured her place as the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Ripley defended her title twice throughout her reign, defeating Isla Dawn and Deonna Purrazzo.

However, her championship reign ended when she faced Toni Storm again. The latter claimed the title, ending Ripley's impressive reign of 139 days.

Mami's accomplishment was important for both her and the history of Australian wrestling. She became the first Australian woman to grab a championship in WWE.

#4 Rhea Ripley becomes the leader of the Judgment Day

She turned heel on April 18, 2021. However, at WrestleMania Backlash in 2022, Rhea Ripley stepped in to assist Edge in his showdown against AJ Styles. Following this, she joined the Judgment Day faction, which Edge and Damian Priest started. She was called Mami after joining the faction.

Following Edge's departure from the company, the makeup of Judgment Day shifted, with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio stepping in as replacements. Despite this transition, the faction continued to thrive.

While each member contributed to the success of the heel faction, Ripley truly shone as the standout Queen Bee of Judgment Day. She helped other group members and did bold things, like spearheading male opponents when she had to, which made her work easier.

Many people liked her acts and clever, sometimes bad, behavior, making her a strong Judgment Day member.

#3 Rhea Ripley bodyslamming Luke Gallows

Rhea Ripley's heel persona peaked on the October 24 episode of Monday Night RAW. In front of a surprised audience, The Nightmare bodyslammed 300-pound Luke Gallows easily. Not only that, but she also secured Finn Balor's win by tactically striking Karl Anderson with a low blow.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion solidified her status as one of the most recognizable villains in professional wrestling history by exercising complete control over the ring.

#2 Rhea Ripley main eventing in her hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley stole the spotlight at WWE's Elimination Chamber, winning over Nia Jax in a thrilling main event. It marked her triumphant return to her homeland after nearly a decade, with over 50,000 fans at Optus Stadium passionately rallying behind her.

An incredible occasion for her homecoming was created by the match between Jax and her, which electrified the crowd. It was a feel-good bout, especially when her victory was sealed with a Riptide after an exciting Superplex.

Stepping onto her home continent once again, Ripley was greeted with immense favoritism. She has maintained an impressive undefeated streak since May 2022. Nia Jax was portrayed as a dominant force. However, the odds were stacked against her as she entered Perth's Optus Stadium as a significant underdog.

"To come back as a WWE Superstar, as the women's world champion, it's absolutely insane. To be the face of Elimination Chamber, to have it here in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium and just make history. It really is amazing and it makes me proud of my journey," she said to ESPN.

With her WrestleMania 40 match against Becky Lynch about to happen, there was little to no chance that the Eradicator might lose in her hometown. Surprisingly, Ripley and Grayson Waller even participated in the Australian "Shoey" tradition, raising excitement levels even higher.

#1 Retaining at WrestleMania 40; extending title reign for 380 days

WrestleMania 40 was an unforgettable event, with the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia packed to the brim. The excitement began with an electrifying Women's World Championship match featuring Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

In a heated match with the crowd on their feet from the start, The Nightmare retained her WWE Women's World Title after a hard-fought victory over Becky Lynch.

Despite meeting tough challenges, she showed strength by surviving The Man's signature move, the Dis-Arm-Her. She also went on to perform an amazing electric chair drop move that sent them both flying over the rope.

Returning to the ring, Mami delivered a massive frog splash, but Lynch refused to stay down. In the end, her Riptide finisher sealed the deal,

With this win, Ripley reached yet another significant milestone and continued her more than year-long reign as champion. Lynch had earned her shot at the title by winning the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. As Rhea Ripley entered WrestleMania with a championship reign of 371 days, the stage was set, and now her reign is over 380 days. She has surpassed Bayley, who previously had the longest reign.

