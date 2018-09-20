Top 5 WWE Opponents For Rey Mysterio

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.57K // 20 Sep 2018, 05:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's newest Superstar Rey Mysterio

Mike Johnson of PW Insider issued a breaking report that shook the wrestling world to its core. WWE has signed one of independent wrestling's most highly sought after stars and one-sixth of All In's main event: Rey Mysterio.

According to Johnson, Mysterio's new deal is a two-year deal which gives the masked luchador plenty of time to find matches with some of WWE's greatest talent, including those he has a history with and those he does not.

Mysterio has long teased a return to the WWE, not because he needs the money or because he needs the fame; but because wrestling's premiere talent is employed by the company, who can showcase the matches to millions.

Mysterio recently told Bill Apter of The Apter Chat,

"I’ll tell you what though, if the time is right and there’s an agreement on both ends, meaning WWE and myself, and there’s an offer on the table, I wouldn’t say no, if it is correct – if it was the right one."

This is the right offer for the future WWE Hall of Famer and it allows for him to face-off against some of the wrestling world's biggest and brightest stars in front of more people than anywhere else in the world. We take a look at the top 5 opponents Rey Mysterio could face when he makes his long eagerly anticipated return to the WWE wrestling ring.

#5. Baron Corbin

RAW GM Baron Corbin

RAW GM Baron Corbin is no stranger to feuds with smaller men. The 6'8" 300 pound former NFL player dwarfs just about everyone he comes in contact with. The former Mr. Money in the Bank and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was proud to put another notch in his proverbial belt at this year's Greatest Royal Rumble.

To the chagrin of the WWE Universe, The Constable took great satisfaction in ruining Rey Mysterio's one-off return in eliminating him from the 50-man Royal Rumble.

That fact is undoubtedly etched in stone for the returning Mysterio, who won't forget the way Corbin disrespectfully gloated after throwing Mysterio over the top rope and onto the unforgiving Saudi Arabian floor. Corbin is just the person to draw Mysterio's ire. Disrespectful and boastful, Corbin has come way short of earning his dues. He's just the type that Mysterio loves to cut down to size.

1 / 5 NEXT