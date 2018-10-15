Top 5 Superstars Who Can Be The Next Universal Champion

Strowman could be the next Universal Champion

The Universal Championship is the top prize in the wrestling industry today, but it lost its credibility due to the part-time champions like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Part-time champions hurt the credibility of the title in a big way.

At SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and finally captured the Universal Championship. After a really long time, there was a full-time Universal Champion.

As Brock Lesnar was a part-time wrestler when he was the Universal Champion, the value of the Universal Championship was really damaged. At one point, the Intercontinental Championship looked more prestigious than the Universal Championship thanks to Seth Rollins' incredible efforts and amazing in-ring performances.

Every Championship has to change hands after some time. The Universal Championship has been defended a few times since Roman Reigns became champion. The question in most fans' minds is "who will become the next Universal Champion by defeating Roman Reigns?"

These are the 5 Superstars who can be the next Universal Champion.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens was one of the best Universal Champions

Kevin Owens lost the title to Goldberg, and it was after that the title became a part-time championship and lost its importance. Kevin Owens is undoubtedly one of the best Universal Champions that we ever had, and he deserves another run. His run as the Universal Champion was really entertaining.

Ever since losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane, Owens hasn't received his official rematch yet. Owens is a worthy opponent and an incredible superstar. With his in-ring work and his amazing promo skills, he is one of the best contenders for the Universal Championship. If he becomes the Universal Champion he could make the title prestigious once again.

I would personally love that Owens once again turns Monday Night Raw into the 'Kevin Owens Show'.

