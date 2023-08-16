Top AEW star to make his WWE return for one night only? Analyzing why it's likely

There have been a few instances where AEW and WWE co-exist and allow their superstars to guest in other wrestling promotions and even to each other. Fans may see another crossover soon to reunite two former tag team partners for one last time.

It's no secret that Edge may be wrestling in one of his last few matches in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar miraculously returned in 2020 after nine years out due to a neck injury. He has since faced several other superstars, competed in numerous premium live events, and even challenged for different championships.

It was theorized that Edge's final match would be on this week's SmackDown at his hometown in Toronto, Canada, against Sheamus. However, this may not be true, as the Stamford-based promotion might be waiting for AEW's Christian Cage. Both stars are real-life best friends and have partnered in WWE for years before Cage's departure.

The Stamford-based promotion has been open in certain situations. Last year, Mickie James entered the Women's Royal Rumble as the TNA Knockouts Champion, and multiple AEW stars virtually greeted John Cena for his 20th Anniversary.

In 2012, they also struck a deal with TNA for a barter deal. At the time, Christian was still a superstar but appeared for the Slammiversary in 2012. Ric Flair was inducted as part of the Four Horseman for the second time. Most recently, they also let Rob Van Dam wrestle in AEW despite being under a legend's contract.

What does Edge think about having one final run in WWE with Christian Cage?

Edge and Christian remained friends despite being in different companies

The Stamford-based promotion could have an arrangement with the Jacksonville-based company so the wrestling legends and fans could enjoy E&C one final time. However, the SmackDown star may not be the most hopeful.

Edge spoke to the media before WrestleMania 37 and Wrestling Inc. asked about one final run with Christian. The Rated-R Superstar shared that he was interested in sharing the ring with Cage as enemies or a team. Although he thinks it would be a good idea, he is not the most confident it would happen, and "the ship has sailed."

WWE referenced Christian Cage on a past episode of SmackDown

Edge faced Grayson Waller on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown. During the match, the latter performed a Twisting Unprettier, a move popularized by E&C. This prompted Michael Cole to reference that The Rated-R Superstar and Christian used to do it.

One final run for Edge and Christian before the former retires would be a sentimental and emotional moment. For now, fans can only wait and see if this happens.

