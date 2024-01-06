Top AEW wrestler to finally make WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024? Latest video sparks belief 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is the company's next premium live event, set to take place at Tropicana Field in Florida. The show is expected to have a stacked card, as names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are already advertised for the show.

However, on the road to Royal Rumble 2024, the recent training video of Jade Cargill sparked the possibility of her finally making her in-ring debut at the PLE.

Jade signed her WWE contract back in September 2023 after leaving All Elite Wrestling. However, since being signed by Triple H, she has appeared in the company at various events including on all three brands for the company. Despite this, she is still yet to make her in-ring debut.

Amid this, the latest video seems to be an indication that Jade Cargill might be planning to make her debut at the Royal Rumble 2024.

Expand Tweet

The video was shared by Natalya on the story of her official Instagram account. In the clip, the former AEW star is seen putting in a praise-worthy effort and seems to be preparing herself for her in-ring debut in WWE.

So as we are just a few weeks away from the next PLE, Royal Rumble 2024 might be the first potential location where fans finally witness some in-ring action from Cargill. Also, an appearance at Rumble might plant seeds for her WrestleMania 40 match.

WWE announced two more entrants for traditional Royal Rumble 2024 matches

With each day passing, fans' excitement reaches new heights, especially for the traditional Men and Women Royal Rumble matches. Adding more to this build, the company has announced Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura as official entrants in their respective traditional matches.

The company made its announcement during its recent digital show Preview Special 2024.

It is interesting to note that now both Cody Rhodes and the King of Strong Style will be part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. This leads to the possibility of both trying to eliminate each other due to their ongoing rivalry on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare has made a bold claim about potentially winning the Rumble match again and finishing his story against the Tribal Chief at this year's Shows of the Shows.

It will be intriguing to see what surprises unfold at Royal Rumble 2024 and who will punch their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.