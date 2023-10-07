Top AEW wrestlers to jump ship to WWE amid CM Punk rumors? Possibility explored

CM Punk is no longer in contract with All Elite Wrestling, but a current AEW act has capitalized on CM Punk's stature by acquiring the legal rights to CMFTR, a catchphrase associated with him.

During his tenure at AEW, the self-proclaimed Best in the World established a friendship with a highly regarded tag team, FTR. This collaboration resulted in the birth of CMFTR, a trio comprised of CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

This recent trademark registration has sparked speculation over the potential return of FTR to WWE, amidst the circulating whispers of CM Punk's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as FTR has entered into a contractual agreement with AEW for a duration of four more years. The decision to file for a trademark for CMFTR was motivated by its prominence as a catchphrase, which could generate financial gains through merchandise sales despite Punk's termination.

FTR was once known as The Revival in WWE before parting ways with the company in 2020 and joining AEW. They first gained fame in NXT, where they won the tag team titles twice. The two were well-known for their skill and traditional wrestling style.

Will CM Punk return at Survivor Series 2023?

Next month, the Allstate Arena in Punk's hometown of Chicago will host WWE Survivor Series.

Being a five-time world champion, Punk emerged as one of the biggest names in WWE. He is one of the biggest draws in the company's history, and despite his departure from AEW on bad terms, WWE's potential recruitment of Punk would be perceived as a significant statement and garner tremendous interest within the wrestling community.

Expand Tweet

If Punk were to make a comeback to WWE, it would be logical for his appearance to occur at Survivor Series, given that the event is scheduled to take place in Chicago.

Despite facing several challenges behind the scenes in AEW, the inclusion of Punk at Survivor Series 2023 holds the potential for a significant and memorable moment, and will certainly garner various different responses from spectators.

WWE has had significant success in terms of viewership and overall financial gains recently. Although Punk may not be needed, his inclusion would undoubtedly enhance an already popular product, increasing its level of excitement.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.