Top babyface to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso’s return to WWE RAW following Payback 2023 wasn’t unanimously accepted by the locker room. During his time with The Bloodline, Uso played a crucial role in ensuring Roman Reigns continued to be champion by running interferences and ambushes.

On RAW, the only two superstars who have shown him support from the beginning are Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. In fact, The American Nightmare is teaming up with Main Event Jey against The Judgment Day at Fastlane 2023.

While this is Jey's chance to recapture the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and prove himself to the locker room, a disruption may cost Rhodes and Uso the victory. Drew McIntyre has shown extreme displeasure at Jey Uso’s RAW arrival and rumors have circulated that The Scottish Warrior may soon turn heel.

If the pieces are glued together, Fastlane seems like the perfect opportunity for McIntyre’s heel turn, where he may run interference during the Undisputed Tag Team Title match. His interference will mostly remain focused on destroying Jey Uso, which in turn will cost Rhodes and Uso the victory.

In fact, fans can draw similarities to Uso’s constant interferences when he was a heel with McIntyre doing the same to cost Main Event Jey an important victory!

Jey Uso made an interesting comparison on WWE RAW

After Nia Jax returned on the September 11, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW and ambushed Rhea Ripley, The Eradicator was off WWE TV for a while. She returned on the latest edition of the red brand and unleashed her wrath on Dominik Mysterio for losing the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy.

During the live show, Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley were in the ring at the same time. Main Event Jey cut a segment where he referenced his former faction’s leader, Roman Reigns.

As per the former Bloodline member, Rhea Ripley was the new Tribal Chief on Monday Night.

Lately, WWE has been showcasing interesting segments between 'Mami' and Main Event Jey, possibly indicating that the two of them could come together in the future.

