Top Bloodline member to turn heel on The Rock for choosing Cody Rhodes over him in WWE? Potential breakup explored

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstar The Rock spoke to Cody Rhodes about becoming 'his champion' and told him that he wanted his soul. The Brahma Bull said that the two had developed a friendship after WrestleMania XL and that he now wanted to help make his dreams a reality. Interestingly, this change of heart could lead Roman Reigns to turn heel and attack The Rock at the Elimination Chamber.

The Rock called out Cody Rhodes and talked about how they had bonded over Teremana. Even their moms are now friends. The Rock also expressed his admiration for The American Nightmare, noting him as a great champion who carries WWE on his back.

Lastly, he said he was a board member of TKO Group Holdings and owned the Stamford-based promotion, making him a powerful figure. Highlighting these points, The Final Boss asked Rhodes to be 'his champion.' Explaining his reason for such generosity, he stated that he had never had a brother in the industry, and he needed one.

This could trigger a very negative reaction from Roman Reigns, who fought Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside The High Chief at WrestleMania XL. The OTC also embraced The Great One after he put the Ula Fala on him following his victory in the Tribal Combat match.

Since The Brahma Bull would make his next appearance at the Elimination Chamber to get Rhodes’ answer, Reigns could potentially attack him at the event. WWE could leverage this to set up a grand match between the two great Samoan wrestlers at WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation for now.

The Rock might turn on Cody Rhodes if he refuses

The Rock flaunted his power to show Cody Rhodes that he could do anything to give him whatever he wanted. However, this display of power also conveyed that he had the power to crush him.

Moreover, when he highlighted his position on the board of TKO Group Holdings, The Final Boss warned the crowd from booing against his statement.

Although Cody Rhodes tried to politely decline to become The Brahma Bull’s Champion, the latter asked him to think about his offer once more. Moreover, he also gave The American Nightmare an unsettling look right after saying he wanted his soul.

Therefore, it can be safely said that the Undisputed Champion will face serious consequences for refusing to co-operate with The People's Champ. It would be interesting to see what The Final Boss is planning.

