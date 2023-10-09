Top champion to challenge John Cena next? - 4 superstar who could face John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023

After the success of last night's Fastlane, WWE is all set to travel to the Middle East for its next premium live event, Crown Jewel, scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Cena was in action at Fastlane, where he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

Following his victory at last night's premium live event, the 16-time world champion is expected to compete at Crown Jewel this year. With that in mind, let's discuss four superstars who could face the Cenation Leader at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

#4. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023

One of the possible opponents for John Cena could be none other than Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline Enforcer has been involved in multiple heated face-offs with Cena since the beginning of the feud. According to reports, a match between Cena and Sikoa is seemingly evident in the near future.

Moreover, it is interesting to note that Cena and LA Knight won the tag team match at Fastlane by pinning Jimmy Uso, which eventually protects The Bloodline Enforcer. A bout between the veteran and Sikoa will surely elevate Solo's position in the Stamford-based promotion as a singles star

#3. Bron Breakker vs. John Cena could be next for Crown Jewel 2023

Another possible opponent for Cena at this year's Crown Jewel could be Bron Breakker. On the upcoming edition of WWE NXT, John Cena will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes, who is set to face Bron, accompanied by Paul Heyman.

However, if Cena interferes in the match and somehow costs Breakker the victory, it may lead to a clash between these two soon.

As a result of Cena costing Breakker his match, Bron may also launch a surprise attack on the 16-time World Champion on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. A bout between these two stars would be the best way to facilitate Bron Breakker's transition to the main roster.

#2. Roman Reigns might challenge John Cena for another match at Crown Jewel 2023

Another possible superstar who could face John Cena next could be Roman Reigns himself. Both Cena and Reigns have a rich history of matches. The last time they faced each other was at SummerSlam 2021, where the Tribal Chief emerged victorious and retained his Universal Championship.

However, as Cena has once again engaged in a feud against the Samoan faction and has also secured a victory against them, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might challenge or call out the Cenation Leader in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Speculations have already been made regarding a rematch between Cena and Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

#1. John Cena could be the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship

Another major direction for Cena after last night's premium live event could be his title chase for the 17th world title. After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura again, Seth Rollins seemingly ended his feud with him after Fastlane. With the Visionary seeking the next challenger to step up for his championship, John Cena could be the one to challenge him next.

The Cenation Leader has been working on the blue brand since his return to the company. However, as Roman Reigns is set to return on the upcoming SmackDown, the company may switch John Cena to RAW now.

A match between Cena and Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023 could create massive anticipation among fans, wondering whether Cena will win his 17th World title or not.

