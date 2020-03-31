Top Championship match added to WrestleMania 36 card

The former champions will get another crack at the championships this weekend.

Asuka and Kairi Sane will have their work cut out for them.

The Women's Tag Team titles will be defended this weekend

Even though the world is plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is still going strong and is determined to pull out all the stops so that WrestleMania 36 can take place without any setbacks. Tonight it was confirmed that The Kabuki Warriors will be defending their Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36 against former champions, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

A few weeks ago, The Goddess called out the champions on SmackDown and challenged them for a match with the titles on the line. Asuka responded to it by blindsiding Bliss during as she and Cross were facing Bayley and Sasha Banks. The Empress Of Tomorrow cost the duo their match.

Last week, Bliss scored a major win as she pinned Asuka clean and it is to be believed that the former champions received a shot at the titles after this victory.

The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Titles at last year's Hell in a Cell PPV when they defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss after Asuka used the green mist on Cross. Since then, both Asuka and Sane's attitudes have undergone changes.

During matches, both Asuka and Sane show a cocky demeanor and mock their opponents. The rivalry between Asuka and Alexa Bliss has reached a fever pitch for the past couple of weeks and The Goddess has made it clear on past occasions that she's coming back to take back the titles that she and Cross lost.