Top faction to break up soon after WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring potential hint

Fastlane 2023 proved to be a historic event, breaking records in many aspects. The show was packed with incredible moments, including a title change as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso dethroned The Judgment Day to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, fans recently noticed a significant potential hint of Damage CTRL breaking up soon, despite IYO Sky retaining her WWE Women's Championship.

For those unaware, The Genius of the Sky defended her championship at Fastlane in a Triple Threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. The match concluded with IYO Sky retaining her title thanks to assistance from Bayley at ringside. However, fans observed that the company seemed to drop a potential hint about the end of Damage CTRL.

One of the notable things fans observed was WWE seemingly following a storyline reminiscent of when Sasha Banks turned on Bayley and betrayed her. During Sasha Banks and Bayley's alliance in the company, it was Charlotte Flair who confronted Bayley in an attempt to provoke her against the former WWE star. This parallel was evident when Flair confronted Bayley on SmackDown.

Is the end of Damage CTRL coming soon?

Furthermore, back then, Bayley pinned Charlotte Flair, which mirrored IYO Sky's victory at Fastlane 2023, where she pinned The Queen to retain her championship. After the match concluded at Fastlane, the champion expressed her affection for Bayley and Dakota Kai by saying, "I love Damage CTRL," a gesture that harkened back to Bayley's actions towards Sasha Banks before her eventual betrayal.

There are already reports suggesting that a Triple Threat match between all three members of Damage CTRL is likely to take place at next year's WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the fallout episode of SmackDown, considering IYO Sky is still the Women's Champion.

What will be the aftermath of Fastlane 2023?

As Fastlane 2023 comes to a close, the upcoming editions of RAW and SmackDown will serve as their respective fallout shows. With Seth Rollins retaining his World Heavyweight title once again, fans are eager to find out who might step up as his next challenger on the upcoming episode of the red brand, especially as we head towards Crown Jewel 2023.

Additionally, the return of Carlito at Fastlane 2023 has generated excitement as he has joined the LWO faction, and reports indicate that he will be a full-time member of the blue brand.

One of the most highly anticipated moments will be the return of Roman Reigns, set to take place on the next edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is likely to address The Bloodline's loss at the hands of LA Knight and John Cena.

Overall, the upcoming RAW and SmackDown shows hold promise, and it will be interesting to see how events unfold in these weekly programs.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.