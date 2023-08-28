Top faction to explode? 3 matches that could be added to WWE Payback 2023

The upcomingWWE premium live event is Payback 2023, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The company has already announced several matches for the show, including the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, matches for the United States Championship and the WWE Women's World Title have also been confirmed.

As we approach the event, which is just a week away, there is a potential for new matches to be added to the card. With that in mind, let's explore three matches that could be added to WWE Payback 2023.

#3. Gunther vs. Chad Gable at Payback 2023

A potential match that could be added to the show is the Intercontinental Championship match between Gable and Guther. Both the superstars had competed against each other on various editions of WWE RAW, but this match didn't have a clean ending. Moreover, Gable was also able to defeat The Ring General via a count-out victory, hence he failed to capture that IC title.

The progression of their rivalry seems to be an indication that the company might book this title match on their upcoming PLE card. A match between Gunther & Gable will surely be exciting. Fans are waiting to see whether Chad is 'Ready, Willing, and Gable' to dethrone the IC Champion or not.

#2. The Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Another potential bout that could be added to the card is a tag team match between The Judgment Day and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. In recent weeks, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions have been engaged in a feud against the villainous faction.

With Cody Rhodes booked to appear on 'The Grayson Waller Effect' at the premium live event, it creates an opportunity for a Tag Team Championship defense where two members of The Judgment Day could challenge Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Moreover, if in case this scenario unfolds and the RAW faction fails to capture those Tag Team Titles, then this could lead to the disbandment of The Judgment Day. The cracks in the group are apparent to the fans, so another failure could be the catalyst for the end of The Judgment Day.

As the upcoming edition of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home show, it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to announce this match for Payback 2023.

#1. A match for Jimmy Uso at Payback 2023?

Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

Jimmy Uso's return to the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown has sparked speculation about a potential match for him at Payback 2023. This return could further develop the ongoing Bloodline Saga storyline. A match for Jimmy at Payback could also set the stage for the potential return of Jey Uso, who might play a role in the match's outcome.

The company could explore various directions to set up a match for Jimmy. One possibility is a match against Solo Sikoa. Alternatively, superstars like AJ Styles and Santos Escobar could also be strong contenders for a match against Jimmy at Payback 2023.

