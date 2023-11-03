Top free agent to debut on WWE SmackDown soon despite heavy AEW interest? Exploring the chances 

WWE's hiring freeze is over, and the Sports Entertainment juggernaut is now open to bringing in new talent. They're also bringing back stars from the past. This has been evident with the additions of Jade Cargill, Lexis King, and Carlito over the past month or so.

Another major free agent is currently available in the wrestling space. Sami Callihan, perhaps best known for his time with IMPACT Wrestling, had his contract recently expire with the Canadian-based promotion.

While many fans expect him to sign with AEW since he recently helped out behind the scenes, there's a chance that The Callihan Death Machine could end up joining WWE. More specifically, he could show up on Friday Night SmackDown. This is thanks to a massive invitation extended by Karrion Kross.

Kross said that Sami once helped unlock a more vicious side of himself, which helped Karrion move to the next level. He now wants to return the favor. If this happens, it could mean a new stable forming featuring Kross, Scarlett, and Callihan. Together, the trio could dominate the blue brand.

Sami is no stranger to WWE. He was part of the promotion from 2013 to 2015. He wrestled on NXT as Solomon Crowe but never truly took off. Now he could right the wrongs of the past on SmackDown if Triple H signs him before Tony Khan can.

Kairi Sane may be returning to WWE soon

While it remains to be seen where Sami Callihan will finally land, another former WWE Superstar is reportedly confirmed to return to the company. According to insiders, Kairi Sane has officially been re-added to the company's internal roster sheet.

The Pirate Princess has been heavily rumored to be returning to the Sports Entertainment giant ever since right before the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. While she's yet actually to return to television, fans have been eagerly awaiting her potential return, tuning in each week hoping she'll appear.

Kairi signed with WWE in March 2017 and won the Mae Young Classic tournament. She then reported to NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Championship. Kairi later joined the main roster and won the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Asuka.

Sane returned to Japan in 2020, and her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expired in December 2021.

Two years later, the popular champion will seemingly return any day now. Will this voyage be as successful as the first for The Pirate Princess? For now, only time will tell.

