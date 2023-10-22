Top Heel to align with Dominik Mysterio and dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new tag-team Champions? Analyzing the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is undoubtedly WWE's most hated heel. He is attracting unprecedented amounts of attention from the audience. While he is now enjoying the glory of his reign as the NXT North American champion, he may form a partnership with another top heel.

Mysterio aligning with Logan Paul to betray Judgement Day in order to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the tag team championship has the potential to bring significant benefits to the Stamford-based promotion.

After emerging victorious in his bout against Dillon Danis at a boxing event, Paul is currently turning towards his next big initiative in WWE. The Maverick challenged Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, to a match at Crown Jewel 2023.

If he successfully defeats Rey, he could align with Dominik Mysterio, which would generate considerable attention.

Dominik is presently a member of Judgment Day, so a partnership with Paul is doubtful. However, it is crucial to remember that situations can always change, and Dominik could leave his faction and join forces with Logan Paul instead.

During an episode of his ImPaulsive show, Logan Paul disclosed his intent to form a partnership with Dom Dom in the tag team division.

"I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I'm telling you, he lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can't say — he can't cut a promo and he plays on it and it's working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team."

He further added:

"The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was our first WrestleMania, it would be crazy.” [H/T InsideSports]

Given the tensions within Judgment Day always escalating, it is inevitable that Dominik will seek out a new project, and teaming with Logan Paul could be that.

Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio

In the most recent episode of SmackDown, The Maverick confronted United States Champion Rey Mysterio. A match between the two was made official for the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio was one of the stars who was dissatisfied with the announcement of the match. Following SmackDown, the NXT North American champion made an awful remark about Rey and Logan's match. You can check out the tweet below.

The buildup to the Crown Jewel will be fascinating to see. Paul is slated to appear on Monday Night RAW next week amidst his new rivalry with Rey Mysterio, and fans could witness a confrontation between Paul and Dom Dom this upcoming Monday.

Would you like to see an alliance between Logan Paul and Dirty Dom?