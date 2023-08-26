Dominik Mysterio is WWE's most despicable heel at the moment. The amount of heat that he is receiving is unparalleled. While he is currently basking in the glory of his tenure as the NXT North American champion, a potential alliance with another top heel could be a possibility.

Mysterio forming an alliance with Logan Paul and defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new tag team Champions could prove to be an excellent move for the business.

Following his victory over Ricochet at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Paul is already working towards his next big endeavor. What could be more newsworthy than joining forces with Dominik Mysterio?

Dominik is currently a part of Judgment Day, so an alliance with Paul is unlikely. However, it is important to acknowledge that circumstances can change, so never rule out the possibility. In a recent episode of his ImPaulsive show, Logan Paul revealed his bold plan to join Dom Dom in WWE's tag team division.

"I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I'm telling you,He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can't say — He can't cut a promo and he plays on it and it's working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team.

The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was our first WrestleMania, it would be crazy.” [H/T InsideSports]

Paul may be seen as an outsider in WWE, but he has efficiently silenced his detractors each time. It's impressive how far the Maverick has come. The idea of him working with Dominik is captivating from a narrative perspective.

Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul will make a great team

The notion of a potential collaboration between Dominik and Logan in the tag team division isn't as farfetched as it might sound. Dominik and Paul would make a great team as two of the most hated heels in the company.

They are also familiar with each other in the ring. Last year, Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio on the Grandest Stage of them all.

Dominik and Paul have come a long way since then. Dom Dom is having the best time of his life as a crucial component of The Judgment Day, garnering significant attention and interest. Logan Paul has demonstrated remarkable prowess as a performer, delivering exceptional matches throughout the year.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul's pitch will come true, but just the idea of such a tag team has incited a significant reaction within the WWE community. It is difficult to anticipate the unforeseen developments that lie ahead for the fans, with so many premium live events still left for the rest of the year. However, fans can be assured of riveting action coming their way, with twists and turns along the way.

