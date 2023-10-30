Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Former WWE Champion has not re-signed with the company, Details on the future of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar's return

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the future holds for three former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar. While it is uncertain whether Orton will return to the ring, there is also some doubt over McIntyre's status with the company. Let's have a look at the top RAW rumors:

#3 Update on Randy Orton's potential return

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Randy Orton's much-anticipated return is still on track, as he is expected to be back within the next month or so.

The report also mentioned that The Viper's physician had recommended he retire from in-ring action due to his back issues. Despite this, Randy Orton, who earns a substantial income, has expressed a strong desire to continue wrestling until he is 50 if circumstances permit.

"When asked about Orton returning at Survivor Series, we were told that is the suggested time frame, so likely about a month or so. His doctor did suggest he retire due to back issues, but Orton makes a ton of money and really wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible."

Randy Orton hasn't competed in the wrestling ring since May 2022. He underwent a successful spinal fusion surgery during his time away from the ring. While doctors are allegedly not too keen on him returning to the ring, Bob Orton Jr. believes his son would eventually be back in the fold.

#2 RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has not re-signed with WWE

During a recent discussion on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a potential update on RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre's contract status. He mentioned that The Scottish Warrior will stay with the company until April 2024.

Despite this commitment, the RAW Superstar has yet to sign a new deal with the Stamford-based company. Meltzer added that the two parties haven't been able to agree on the financial aspect of the contract.

''I do not believe he's re-signed. His contract was to expire at the end of the year, but because of all the injury time accrued, it's through April. It's basically a numbers game. It's not like he's a guy who's looking to leave. It's just a numbers game. He wants a certain number, and they did not offer that certain number."

The former WWE Champion is set to get a massive shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday when he will face RAW Superstar Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. While fans are clamoring for him to finally get his due by winning the title, it could depend on whether or not he agrees to re-sign with the company.

#1 Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble?

Crown Jewel 2023 will mark the first premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where Brock Lesnar will not be in action. The Beast's absence from the show has fueled speculation about his status with the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that the company planned to have him return ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after his match against RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August.

"This is the first Saudi show without Lesnar. When Lesnar lost to Rhodes clean at SummerSlam, he did so in that manner because, at the time, the plan was for him not to return until the Rumble season or the TV's leading to that show."

Although WWE has traditionally emphasized the significance of their events in Saudi Arabia by featuring prominent wrestlers, it appears that they may not require the services of Brock Lesnar on this occasion. The Beast is instead rumored to return ahead of Royal Rumble next year.

