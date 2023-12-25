Top RAW star to go on hiatus after big loss on WWE TV? Looking at the possibility

While it took quite some time, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture has finally begun to heat up under the Triple H-led creative team. Several notable teams across all three brands could either be titleholders or contenders.

One tag team that has been frequently in the title picture over the past few months is the duo of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Up until last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, they were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The pair lost their gold to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last Monday. While the new champions are surely thrilled to be on top of the division, Green is notably miserable. This could mean that the star will take a hiatus from television.

Triple H having stars take a break from television following a significant loss isn't uncommon. Xia Li recently lost to both Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in big-time bouts and has since taken some time off to regroup.

The same could happen with Green. She is known for throwing fits when things don't go her way. There's a chance that she will avoid RAW out of protest for the next several weeks before coming back and demanding a title rematch of some kind.

WWE RAW: Day 1 will feature a number one contenders match

While Chelsea Green and Piper Niven must regroup to figure out their next move, the new champions don't have the luxury of time. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will soon have the number one contenders for their crown decided.

On Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that a tag team match would be held next week to determine who would face Chance and Carter for the gold. The bout would be held on WWE RAW Day 1, a special edition of the red show set to air on January 1, 2024.

The two teams looking to earn a title shot are relatively new to the scene. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who began teaming up due to mutual respect after ditching their previous mentors and partners, will battle Natalya and Tegan Nox.

Tegan Nox and Natalya started off on the wrong foot. The Queen of Harts stepped ahead of Nox, who was looking to challenge Becky Lynch a few months ago. The veteran was disrespectful to the Welsh star in the process.

The pair overcame their issues, however, and struck up a friendship of sorts. They nearly won the WWE Women's Tag Team Title from the now-former champions. Hence, the duo remaining in title contention makes sense.

