Top Raw star to make a surprise appearance on SmackDown tonight? Early WWE Survivor Series rumblings

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to be a blockbuster. While many wondered if the blue brand would be able to top their episode from last week, the show has many interesting segments and matches lined up. Along with this, the Friday Night show will also witness an appearance from a RAW star.

The star in question is Becky Lynch. Since beating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship, Lynch has been having a great time. Big Time Becks is now taking her celebrations to the next level as she announced a NXT Women's Championship World Tour.

As per the schedule of this tour, Lynch will appear on SmackDown. On the blue brand this week, Lynch could share a moment with whoever wins the WWE Women's Championship match between IYO SKY and Asuka. This segment could lead to a feud between the two, and later, Rhea Ripley also can be added to the same.

By going in this direction, WWE will be able to book a Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. If the Stamford-based promotion decides to go this route, it would also align with their idea of projecting NXT as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown.

John Cena is rumored to be part of a big match on SmackDown this Friday

While the news of Becky Lynch appearing on SmackDown is exciting, it shouldn't steal attention from the fact that John Cena will be making his third consecutive appearance on the blue brand this week. As per reports, not only will Cena appear on the show, but he will also be involved in a match.

Last week, John Cena was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Just when fans felt The Bloodline members would decimate Cena, AJ Styles ran to the rescue of The Cenation Leader, and together, the duo took out The Bloodline members.

Hence, there are reports that John Cena will team up with AJ Styles this week to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. If this match happens, it will lead to a great reaction from the WWE Universe. It will also be interesting to see who will win this contest.

Apart from Cena's reported match, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will face LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on SmackDown. Given both factions had a tussle last week, it will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses.

