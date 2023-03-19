Top SmackDown Rumors: Former WWE Champion set to return for a big match at WrestleMania 39, Ex-Universal Champion to suffer because of backstage politics?

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, and former WWE Champion Big E.

Bray Wyatt was set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, the match has been jeopardized ever since Wyatt missed a major house show at MSG, leading to speculation about his status with WWE. Apart from that, we will also talk about the company's plans for top superstar Big E, who has been out of action due to a neck injury he suffered on SmackDown.

3) Bray Wyatt expected to return for a WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley

While WWE seems to have put a halt on the build for Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley due to Wyatt's sudden disappearance, the match has not been nixed. It was reported that Wyatt has been ill and will return to SmackDown soon. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said that the former Universal Champion is not done with WWE:

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania. He should be back very soon. So we'll see. That's pretty much all I can say. I mean, there is something to it, but I'm not at liberty to discuss it. As far as everything I've been told, it's not a creative issue or anything like that."

It was rumored that creative issues could be the reason for Wyatt's absence. However, that is not the case, as stated above. However, fans have felt underwhelmed by Wyatt ever since he returned last year. His match against Bobby Lashley has not been made official yet.

2) SmackDown superstar Big E might return at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action since May 2022 after incurring a serious vertebrae injury during an episode of SmackDown. He is currently recovering, and it was stated that a decision regarding his in-ring future will be made in March 2023. As per Dave Meltzer, WWE had plans for E to return at WrestleMania 39.

“We had heard of an idea for Big E to be at WrestleMania, and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if Big E could come back soon.”

The report also stated that the idea was for The New Day to re-unite at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Kofi Kingston is also suffering from an ankle injury and might not make it to the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

1) Backstage politics may lead to Kevin Owens not main-eventing WrestleMania

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have arguably been the hottest babyfaces on RAW and SmackDown lately. The two friends have continued to fight against The Bloodline in a bid to take the powerful faction down. This week on SmackDown, the two finally put away their differences and joined hands to take out The Usos. However, they may not main event Night One of WrestleMania as per Dave Meltzer:

''When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.''

Kevin Owens was part of the WrestleMania 39 main event on Night One when he faced Stone Cold. Despite having fans firmly behind him and Sami Zayn, WWE will likely go ahead with making Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley the main event of the first night.

