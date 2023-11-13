Top star to join Seth Rollins' team and betray him at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and his team will face The Judgment Day in one of the biggest matchups at Survivor Series 2023. The heel side will go up against the united forces of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in a WarGames match.

If a fifth superstar is added to each team, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could join Seth Rollins' team, only to betray him. Adding Drew McIntyre to Seth Rollins' team seems like a wise and calculated decision that will give the team a new dynamic.

The possibility of McIntyre's heel turn during the match also gives the match a fascinating new dimension that builds tension and drama for the spectators. He could be the final member of the team to stand beside Rollins before turning on him and disclosing his actual intentions, which were to join the Judgment Day.

Damian Priest may stand to benefit greatly from the volatile scenario. In an unforeseen turn of events, he might cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and go on to win the World Heavyweight championship.

These unexpected events heighten the intensity of the match. Fans anticipating the drama unfolding at Survivor Series 2023 will find an additional layer of suspense if WWE pulls the trigger on this.

As of right now, it is only conjecture, and it doesn't seem plausible given the recent tidings that McIntyre may be supporting Judgment Day at the Premium Live Event on November 25. Let's see what happens at the event and which team McIntyre ends up joining.

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel on November 4, Seth Rollins prevailed over Drew McIntyre to hold onto the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Throughout the match, neither star was able to capitalize on their biggest moves, but Rollins eventually put McIntyre away with a Pedigree followed by The Stomp.

McIntyre needed to beat Rollins in Saudi Arabia because he had previously voiced a great desire to return to the top of the mountain and do it in front of the fans, as his last reign on top was during the COVID-19 epidemic era.

It remains to be seen how far McIntyre will go, given that he was unable to win the world championship despite his desperation.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will join The Visionary's team, or will he ally with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

