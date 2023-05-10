Top star nearing retirement? - 4 reasons Edge should face Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament kicked off on WWE Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in one bout, then went on to pin Finn Balor in the semi-finals.

Two big-time triple-threat matches will be taking place on Friday Night SmackDown this week. One match will feature Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. The other bout will feature iconic stars Edge, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles.

Whoever wins their matches will clash in the main event. Whoever walks away from that bout will battle Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of Night of Champions for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

While each star is worthy of a push, it could be argued that The Rated-R Superstar should be the one to go on and battle The Visionary at Night of Champions. This article will examine a few reasons Edge should headline the big show in Saudi Arabia.

#4. Edge hasn't been a WWE World Champion in around 12 years

Lindsey ♥️ @heelbex_theman Ok hear me out, so obviously I want Seth to win and nobody deserves it more than him. But seeing Edge as World Champion one last time would be incredible!! Ok hear me out, so obviously I want Seth to win and nobody deserves it more than him. But seeing Edge as World Champion one last time would be incredible!! https://t.co/Y4a6CPrO53

Edge is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE history. He's a former United States Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, and 14-time tag team champion. He's also won Royal Rumble matches, the Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring.

On top of those numerous accomplishments, he's also a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion and a four-time WWE Champion. In total, The Rated R Superstar has held 11 world titles. Unfortunately, his last reign was in 2011 when he retired as World Heavyweight Champion.

The Canadian star is yet to recapture a major title since returning to action a few years ago. Given the 12-year drought, now would be a great time to potentially rectify things. The Rated-R Superstar headlining Night of Champions could be what puts gold back in his hands.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Edge is a money match

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. The former WWE Champion receives major applause from audiences all over the world. Plus, fans really love to sing his theme song, which he embraces.

Meanwhile, Edge has been a top name in WWE for decades. He was a key figure during the Attitude Era and then became a main eventer in the Ruthless Aggression Era. While he's working part-time in 2023, he remains a major star.

Given that both names are top stars, a bout between them could be the ideal match to headline a premium live event. World Wrestling Entertainment wants the biggest and most marquee matches possible. Given their name value, Seth Rollins vs. Edge may be the most marketable bout for the big show in Saudi Arabia.

#2. The two had a heated rivalry in the past

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 My man is gonna have mile long list of moments when he goes into the HOF Seth Rollins restoring the feeling by pulling up to Edge’s houseMy man is gonna have mile long list of moments when he goes into the HOF Seth Rollins restoring the feeling by pulling up to Edge’s house 😭 My man is gonna have mile long list of moments when he goes into the HOF https://t.co/6tJPtESbf1

A major bout between Edge and Seth Rollins may feel fresh to many fans, given they haven't fought in a few years, but the two are far from strangers. In fact, The Rated-R Superstar and The Visionary went to war together on several occasions.

The two top stars had three big-time bouts in 2021. They first wrestled at SummerSlam, where Edge defeated Rollins. They then have a classic on SmackDown where Seth won. The two clashed one last time during Crown Jewel 2021 inside Hell in a Cell with Edge standing tall.

Their feud was personal, with Seth going as far as to invade Edge and Beth Phoenix's home. Still, the two share mutual respect and would no doubt be up for the challenge. One last big-time bout in their rivalry could make the WWE Universe thrilled.

#1. Edge may be retiring this summer

Edge on WWE RAW

A key reason WWE should promote Edge vs. Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2023 is that the Hall of Famer is possibly on his way out of wrestling. He announced his intentions to retire this summer at a show last year.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the legend will hang up his boots so soon. If he believes he can still go, he may stick around. Still, he has more years in the ring behind him than he does ahead of him.

Simply put, WWE only has so many chances left to push Edge to the top of the card. Be it as a world champion or a top contender, the time is ticking for the legend. Taking advantage of the time left and allowing Edge to attempt to win a prestigious world title while there's still a chance to do so certainly makes sense.

Poll : 0 votes