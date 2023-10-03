Top star to quit The Judgment Day because of Dominik Mysterio? Exploring potential swerve

Dominik Mysterio's title loss has opened visible cracks within The Judgment Day. On this week's episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley confronted Damian Priest and blamed him for Dominik's loss. However, that was when Damian got back at Ripley by hoisting his title and briefcase and asking where Dominik's championship was.

This response by the Money in the Bank winner prompted Ripley to turn back at Dominik and inform him that he would face Trick Williams on NXT for the North American Championship. While this move is good for Dominik, it could lead to Damian Priest quitting The Judgment Day.

There is a possibility that all this while, it was Damian's plan for Dominik Mysterio to lose his title because of the attention he gets from Mami. However, if the 26-year-old recaptures his title tomorrow, it could lead to Damian being frustrated. This frustration could also affect him at Fastlane 2023, and he could lose his Tag Team Championship at the Premium Live Event.

If this happens, Damian Priest could pursue his own way and quit The Judgment Day before Rhea Ripley could get him and Finn Balor another title shot. While this angle is speculative, given the tension in the faction, it would not be a surprise to see the angle turn into reality.

Rhea Ripley places a massive condition in front of Dominik Mysterio

Since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has experienced tremendous growth in his career in WWE. Not only has Dominik won titles, but The Judgment Day member has also become one of the biggest heels in the Stamford-based promotion.

While every member at some point has contributed to the rise of Dominik, Rhea Ripley's contributions have been the most significant. Time after time, Ripley has shown immense support towards Dominik. But, there is a probability that the same could end at NXT.

During the opening segment on RAW, Rhea Ripley informed Dominik that he would face Trick Williams on NXT for the North American Championship this week. However, she also added if the 26-year-old fails to win the title tomorrow, he better not come back at home to her. In short, a loss could create massive tension between Ripley and Dominik.

Given Dominik and Rhea are one of WWE's most loved on-screen pairings, fans would not want to see the duo split. Hence, if the relationship has to be saved, Dominik Mysterio needs to come back home with the North American Title when he faces Trick Williams on NXT.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will be successful in recapturing his title? Sound off in the comments section below!

