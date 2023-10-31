Top star to quit The Judgment Day following Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility after massive hint on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day didn’t stand tall on WWE RAW before Crown Jewel. Damian Priest wasn’t able to secure a clean win over Sami Zayn. JD McDonagh got destroyed by Cody Rhodes for last week’s assault. The American Nightmare also cut a hard-hitting promo on The Archer of Infamy, one that might cause the latter to quit his faction.

Cody Rhodes told Damian Priest he was just a lackey for The Judgment Day, someone who had been blindly following Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The words clearly got to Priest’s head as he was seen reacting in frustration. WWE has been teasing a solo path for Senor Money in the Bank for weeks, and Rhodes’ promo just might’ve planted the seeds for that.

With that being said, Damian Priest is still one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, with Finn Balor being the other half. The pair do not have a tag team title match at Crown Jewel but are bound to defend their championship at a future event. Ideally, WWE would break up The Judgment Day after they lose their titles to one of these five teams on RAW.

Speaking strictly from a storyline perspective, Priest abandoning his faction or vice versa needs to take place at or after Survivor Series. The November 25 Premium Live Event can potentially see a tag team alliance between Judgment Day and The Bloodline come into play.

Which members of The Judgment Day will be in action at Crown Jewel?

Three of the five members of The Judgment Day will be in action at Crown Jewel 2023. First, JD McDonagh will take on Sami Zayn on the Kickoff Show. Next, Damian Priest will square off against Cody Rhodes in singles action. Finally, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship in a fatal five-way match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, will put his North American Championship on the line against Nathan Frazer tomorrow night at Halloween Havoc. Both Dominik and Balor are expected to be in Judgment Day’s corner this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Fans can check out the final card for the PLE here.

