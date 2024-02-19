Top star to return after 9 years & qualify for Elimination Chamber ahead of a possible feud with Becky Lynch? Huge twist explored

Becky Lynch is advertised for the go-home edition of RAW for Elimination Chamber this week. The Man will walk into Perth, Australia, on Saturday to earn a potential world title shot at WrestleMania XL. That said, what if WWE pulls off a massive swerve in the multi-time champion's storyline?

Tonight's episode of RAW is set to feature a Last Chance Battle Royal. The winner of the contest between Alba Fyre, Michin, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark will qualify for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

WWE may announce a surprise entrant in the battle royal leading to AJ Lee's return to the company after nine years. Lee last wrestled for the company in March 2015. The former Divas Champion might win the match to punch her ticket to Perth, where she could end up costing Becky Lynch her huge opportunity.

Hypothetically, Lee's involvement would see her square off against Lynch at WrestleMania XL. This would leave Bianca Belair to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship should The EST win the high-stakes match-up on Saturday.

Who did Becky Lynch beat to qualify for Elimination Chamber?

Becky Lynch defeated former rival Shayna Baszler to qualify for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The Man beat The Queen of Spades on the February 5, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Lynch later crossed paths with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL Kickoff a few days later.

Speaking of Rhea Ripley, she will also be in action at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The reigning Women's World Champion will put her title on the line against Nia Jax. Both women have been at odds for months and are expected to deliver a stellar match.

It remains to be seen if and how The Eradicator will overpower The Irresistible Force when they collide on Saturday, February 24, in Perth.

