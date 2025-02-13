Top WWE couple to finally break up after heartbreaking betrayal at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the possibility 

The WWE Universe loves to see on-screen couples and their mixed tag team matches in action. However, fans could soon receive a shock at the Elimination Chamber where they could see a top couple split ways. Moreover, Dominik Mysterio could soon be the man to get dumped instead of being the dumpee if and when Liv Morgan betrays him in Toronto.

LivDom has been a raging success for the WWE ever since Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event to reveal he had sided with Liv. Since then, Daddy Dom has helped The Miracle Kid retain her title multiple times. Moreover, now that he is out of Mami’s shadow, Dom has also shown increased in-ring participation and decision-making in The Judgment Day.

While the heel faction currently has no championship belts, Morgan has the chance to win a title shot at WrestleMania 41 if she wins the Elimination Chamber match. However, there is also a chance that the 30-year-old could lose the match and turn on Dominik Mysterio.

The Chamber may not allow Dirty Dom to help Morgan as effectively as he can in a regular match. Moreover, since The Miracle Kid recently busted her head open, her chances to win, in a ring with a returning Alexa Bliss, could be diminished.

In frustration, the former Women’s World Champion could fall prey to Finn Balor’s words and believe her “Daddy Dom” isn’t a capable man. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

WWE could drop Liv Morgan from the Elimination Chamber

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez clashed against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a tag bout. During the match, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion took a big hit to the head that left her bleeding profusely, following which, Damage CTRL won the match.

Although there is no official confirmation right now, there is a chance that this could make the company drop Morgan from the highly physical and demanding Chamber match. The former Women’s World Champion could be replaced by none other than IYO SKY.

Notably, the Japanese star lost her qualifier against The Judgment Day member because of Rhea Ripley's interference, which ended the match in a DQ. Hence, if The Miracle Kid's condition doesn't allow her to compete, she could get the chance to enter the Elimination Chamber. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for these two superstars.

