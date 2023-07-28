Top WWE faction to help Charlotte Flair to become a champion at SummerSlam 2023? Analysing possibility amid comments

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is set to feature a high-profile triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship, as Asuka is set to defend against Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair on the show. The Queen made her return on SmackDown last month and challenged Asuka for her championship. Later on, Bianca Belair also demanded her rematch, and after a of back-and-forth, it ultimately led to this triple threat match.

This year's SummerSlam is already expected to have multiple surprises, twists, and turns. So one of the potential twists could be that The Imperium helps Charlotte Flair to regain her title at The Biggest Party of Summer. This possibility arises after Gunther's recent comment about the potential addition of a female member into his faction.

Gunther & Charlotte Flair are both set to compete in championship matches at SummerSlam.

The Ring General stated that he want to recruit talented stars such as IYO SKY and Flair to his faction. Moreover, The Biggest Party of Summer seems to be the perfect stage for this unexpected twist. Charlotte Flair's experience and popularity in the company could make her addition to the faction very impactful and could take the villainous group to new heights.

Moreover, adding Flair to the faction would open up more creative directions for Imperium, allowing them to dominate the Women's division of WWE as well.

Other potential twists that could take place at SummerSlam 2023

Along with the triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship, SummerSlam is also set to feature many other huge matches. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso are scheduled to face each other in a Tribal Combat Match, while Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes will compete in a rubber match. Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch against Finn Balor.

Regarding potential twists, there is a belief that Finn Balor might dethrone The Visionary and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This belief has been fueled after Dominik Mysterio's recent Championship victory on NXT.

WWE has already announced seven matches for the PLE.

Furthermore, there are rumors of Bray Wyatt making his highly anticipated comeback on the show and possibly attacking someone from the main event matches. This has led to speculation that Wyatt could either target Roman Reigns during the Tribal Combat match or attack Cody Rhodes during his third clash against Brock Lesnar.

As SummerSlam is considered to be one of the biggest shows after WrestleMania, fans are eagerly anticipating what WWE has in store for them.

