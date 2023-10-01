Top WWE faction's prediction about The Judgment Day to come true? Reflecting on their comments

For a while now, The Judgment Day has been one of the top factions in WWE. Until some time ago, every member of the heel faction held a belt in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Dominik Mysterio losing his North American Championship at NXT No Mercy has changed that stat.

While a lot has been spoken about Dominik's loss, it seems as if this defeat might be the beginning of a prediction the Street Profits made some time ago. During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford, of the Street Profits, mentioned that The Judgment Day's time has come to a glorious end.

As of now, it seems as if Dominik's loss is the beginning of the same. While Dominik has lost his title, all eyes would now be on Rhea Ripley, who will potentially defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. Even though the chances of Ripley dropping the title are slim, one never knows.

Another potential threat for The Judgment Day could be Finn Balor and Damian Priest dropping their Tag Team Championships. If WWE wants to give Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits a push, it won't be shocking to see Balor and Priest drop their titles.

Expand Tweet

Also, reports of a failed Money in the Bank cash-in for Damian Priest won't do The Judgment Day any good. Hence, the heel faction must now be cautious since things could turn ugly for them in WWE.

WWE personality claims watching The Judgment Day is traumatic

Over the last few months, The Judgment Day has dominated proceedings on RAW. Despite being involved in so many feuds, the heel faction has managed to do well, and dominate some big names. As per WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin, watching the heel faction can be traumatic.

During an interview with the Attitude Era podcast, Irvin spoke about watching Judgment Day compete from ringside. Irvin also spoke about a mistake she once made. The ring announcer said:

"Now, The Judgment Day is jacking everybody up every week. It's traumatic, you know, where I'm sitting. It's kinda crazy. The Judgment Day now, I actually made the mistake of saying to Señor Money in the Bank."

Samantha Irvin further added:

"I saw him like, 'Man, you know you guys are like The Bloodline now.' And he's like, 'We're The Judgment Day.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm so sorry! You are. You're The Judgment Day.' But I just meant y'all got all the gold now. So, when they come out, we're like, you know, listing off all the gold and all the accolades because they're just running it right now." [27:40 - 28:12]

While Samantha is right about The Judgment Day jacking everyone on RAW, Dominik's loss at NXT No Mercy will affect the morale of the faction. It will be interesting to see how the faction deals with the same.

Do you think The Judgment Day is beginning to fall apart? Let us know in the comments section below.