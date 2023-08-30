Top WWE heel to cost Becky Lynch at Payback 2023? Exploring the chances as it's NOT Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch will aim to wrap up her feud with Trish Stratus at WWE Payback this coming weekend. While the latter has Zoey Stark to rely on, Lynch is heading into this battle, alone. However, The Man might have to worry about another name from the Stamford-based promotion's third brand, NXT.

On last week's NXT Heatwave, the current champion, Tiffany Stratton, stated that she was en route to becoming the best NXT Women's Champion in history, stating that she would surpass the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka and Becky Lynch. However, The Man never won the women's title during her time on the third brand. Stratton, corrected herself in an interview later in the night and went on to call the RAW star "irrelevant." Interestingly, this may have opened a new potential cross-brand feud in the women's division.

The developmental brand has always opened its doors to main roster talent, especially in recent months. The most obvious to note are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, who competed on the show last week. With this in mind, Becky could also be one of the superstars who could return to NXT and face-off against one of it's upcoming stars. However, that may have to wait.

While it's possible that Stratton and Lynch could feud in the not too distant future, the NXT Women's Champion recently got a new opponent for the title, in Kiana James. After Becky wraps up her match with the Hall of Famer and Stratton with Kiana, they'll have more time to welcome new opponents.

What did Becky Lynch have to say after Tiffany Stratton's comments on last week's NXT Heatwave?

Tiffany Stratton on NXT Heatwave last week.

Becky Lynch isn't called 'Big Time Becks' for nothing. She has held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship multiple times and even simultaneously.

She has been the Women's Tag Team Champion and also won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania 35, she made more history by being one of the first women to main event the Grandest Show of Them All. From the looks of it, she is now eyeing another title she had previously missed out on.

Becky Lynch, taking notice of Stratton's comments, took to social media to express her desire to win the NXT Women's Championship soon.

"I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet. #NXTHeatwave," she wrote.

What does WWE think of Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch?

Although the NXT Women's Champion might have botched her promo at NXT Heatwave 2023, it seems to have turned out to be for the better. A recent report has emerged that the Stamford-based promotion has grown interested in a feud between both women, and is planning for them to cross paths soon.

Becky would be a great opponent to put the NXT Women's Champion to the test. It will be interesting to see how their feud turns out.

