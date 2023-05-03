Top WWE heel to help Bianca Belair retain her title at Backlash 2023? Hint: Damage CTRL isn't involved

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair could get some unexpected help during her title match against Iyo Sky at Backlash 2023. The premise of the assistance pertains to neither party involved in the showdown but rather a six-time Women's Champion whose record hangs in the balance.

The EST of WWE is on the verge of surpassing Becky Lynch's record as the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the modern era. Her reign, which currently stands at 395 days, will collide with Lynch's 2019-20 reign at Backlash 2023. Iyo Sky has equal chances to dethrone Belair, but the odds could shift in the babyface's favor due to Trish Stratus.

Trish described Becky as being 'full of herself' following her heel turn on April 10. Since her comeback, the Hall of Famer has played sidekick to The Man and is thereby infuriated by the lack of respect afforded to her. She even called out Lynch on social media, who has disappeared since that dreadful event. Becky hasn't responded. However, she did change her Twitter handle to indicate a lack of motivation.

To further hurt Lynch's ego and provoke her into a fight, Trish Stratus could go on to assist Bianca Belair in crossing the 398-day mark at Backlash 2023. The RAW superstar seemingly giving the mantle of the 'modern-day G.O.A.T' to Belair, a friend of Becky Lynch, will be fitting for a storyline that has stemmed out of jealousy and, from Stratus' perspective - disrespect.

Speaking of Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair, they could continue their rivalry on SmackDown after Backlash 2023. Also, the EST of WWE is yet to have a solid victory over Charlotte Flair, so the company may direct her that way on the road to SummerSlam.

WWE Backlash 2023: Trish Stratus lavished praise on Bianca Belair's title reign

During a recent episode of the After The Bell podcast, Trish Stratus commended Bianca Belair for her wrestling prowess. The WWE Hall of Famer also teased a match against Belair by claiming that she could dethrone the year-long champion.

"Bianca (Belair), she's someone special. She's so athletic. I feel like she's someone that is born to do what she does. It's so natural and so effortless. I love seeing her. She's a great champion. I mean, could I dethrone her? Maybe? Probably, but I enjoy watching her. I think they're both great and also both beautiful." (H/t WrestlingInc)

Trish Stratus and Bianca Belair haven't faced each other inside the ring yet. The Stratusfaction Specialist aiding the RAW Women's Champion at Backlash 2023 and gaining bragging rights may potentially result in an occasional back-and-forth on Twitter, paving the way for a rivalry in the future.

