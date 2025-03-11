Top WWE heel to turn babyface at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it is unclear what the direction will be for some superstars on RAW and SmackDown. One of them is Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Dirty Dom's path to The Showcase of the Immortals is unclear, and it is unclear whether he will have a match or participate in another storyline. Still, the event could see Dominik Mysterio have a face turn after over two years as a heel. How could this happen, though? Dominik could turn on Finn Balor and start a feud with him.

It could happen at the show, where Balor might have a title match for the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker. Mysterio could interfere and cost Finn the opportunity to become champion again.

Dirty Dom would then have a face turn and start a feud with The Prince, being tired of his bullying in The Judgment Day. On that occasion, the faction would split, and the two superstars would move to a new storyline, which WWE Creative has already teased amid tension in The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio excited about WrestleMania 41

Dirty Dom expressed his excitement about the upcoming Show of Shows and explained to Bootleg Kev why he believes it will be the best.

"Honestly, I think this is gonna be the biggest WrestleMania we’ve ever had, just because we feel like we have to top last year’s. In order to top that, we have to do something better this year. Like I said, I think this WrestleMania’s gonna be the best WrestleMania we’ve ever had," Dirty Dom said. [H/T PWMania]

WWE Creative has already officially announced some matches for the Showcase of The Immortals, such as the World Title Matches for both men and women.

Tiffany Stratton will face Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship, IYO SKY will take on Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship (where Rhea Ripley could also be added, making it a Triple Threat), while Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena.

