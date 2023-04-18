Top WWE RAW faction might not need the Draft to implode

WWE RAW has been subtly teasing the implosion of a prominent stable over the past few weeks. The group in question, Damage CTRL, are experiencing singles success after a disappointing run in the tag division. It is reported that they will split cordially after the 2023 Draft after Backlash, but that isn't necessary to introduce a multi-woman feud.

Debuting at SummerSlam 2022, Damage CTRL was on to a great start on WWE RAW. Bayley and her heel allies mesmerized the audience before IYO SKY and Dakota Kai won the women's tag team titles twice. However, their momentum fizzled out after a multitude of losses, especially after their defeat at the hands of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita at WrestleMania. WWE's booking decisions and Bayley's cryptic tweets have led fans to believe that the stable is nearing its end.

Given the latest signs on WWE RAW, Damage CTRL could implode before the Draft begins. Bayley didn't seem pleased when IYO SKY won a Triple Threat match against Piper Niven and Mia Yim to become the Number One Contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai was overcome with joy after seeing her partner win. SKY is rumored to take the feud with Bianca Belair to Backlash.

Bayley could cost IYO SKY her title match against Bianca Belair during their rumored match at Backlash. Dakota Kai may then either be shifted to the blue brand or be added as a third party to the rivalry.

In another case, IYO SKY's potential win over Belair at Backlash will lead to The Role Model confronting the former as her next opponent. Damage CTRL's implosion storyline could last a few weeks during the Draft before WWE decides their next step.

WWE RAW star Bayley is proud of what the Damage CTRL has achieved so far

During Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley feuded with Bianca Belair but failed to defeat her for the title. Fans thought that the leader would fail to garner respect from her fellow stars, but it proved to be otherwise. SKY and Kai stuck with The Role Model through thick and thin.

Bayley expressed gratitude for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in an Instagram appreciation post. She thanked them for joining her at a crucial time of their careers and trusting in her vision. The former women's champion also mentioned that she "hasn't done it all" and has more to achieve.

On the latest WWE RAW, Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai in a hard-hitting bout. The EST of WWE has somehow managed to handle each member of Damage CTRL and seems unstoppable at the moment.

Does Bayley have a trick up her sleeve, or is she planning to turn on her partners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

