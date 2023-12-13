Top WWE RAW star other than Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

When Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, several members of the WWE Universe were left heartbroken. Many believed The American Nightmare should have won that night and finished his story. But instead, Reigns registered a victory and continues to dominate to this day.

However, fans of Rhodes can be hopeful, as several speculations suggest he will face Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. While these speculations have spread happiness among the WWE Universe, there is a chance the promotion could add another superstar to this potential match.

The star who could be added to this match is Drew McIntyre. Ever since Jey Uso moved to RAW, the Scotsman has targeted him both verbally and physically. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, McIntyre could find his way to The Bloodline through Jey. The angle works well given McIntyre is hungry for revenge against the heel faction.

Also, another way WWE could build this feud is through Cody Rhodes. Given The Scottish Warrior attacks Jey week after week, sometime in the future, fans could witness a rivalry between McIntyre and Rhodes.

A feud between the duo could develop into something bigger, which could lead to a triple-threat match between Rhodes, Reigns, and McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative, this would be a good way to silence McIntyre's frustrations and entice him into signing a new contract.

Roman Reigns' return date revealed

Despite arguably being the biggest star in WWE right now, Roman Reigns is known for not making regular appearances. The last time Reigns was seen on WWE programming was at Crown Jewel, where he retained his title against LA Knight. Since then, fans have been waiting to see Reigns make a comeback.

This wait will finally end this week. After last week's SmackDown, WWE announced The Tribal Chief will make his return to the upcoming edition of the blue brand. In a tweet, the Stamford-based promotion wrote:

"OUR Tribal Chief returns NEXT Friday on #SmackDown! 8e/7c @FOXTV."

You can check out what WWE wrote about Roman Reigns in the tweet below:

Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion comes after CM Punk called him out on last week's edition of the blue brand. While The Head of the Table might address Punk's call-out this week, but he is mainly expected to have segments with Randy Orton and LA Knight.

Overall it'll be interesting to note what The Head of the Table does this week on SmackDown.

