Top WWE SmackDown faction to finally break up this week? Exploring the chances

WWE SmackDown next week could see a popular faction split up and go their separate ways.

The group in question is The Brawling Brutes, consisting of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Since March 2022, the three have been teaming up together. The group's fame has grown as a result of their constantly outstanding performances. However, the group has failed to maintain consistency with their momentum.

One notable concept observed in professional wrestling is the strategic use of stables. Several stars like Seth Rollins and Roman have achieved stardom as a result of their pairing; however, the Brawling Brutes have not experienced the same level of accomplishment.

In the latest episode of SmackDown, the tag team of Butch and Holland suffered a defeat in a tag team contest against Pretty Deadly. This outcome has led to speculation that the group may no longer derive any benefits from staying together.

WWE could split them up soon because The Celtic Warrior is reportedly injured. Sheamus has not participated in a WWE ring since his loss to Edge in The Rated-R Superstar's final match with the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen if The Brawling Brutes will stay together amid Sheamus' absence. Fans will have to tune in to SmackDown to find out what the company has in store for the faction moving on.

What is planned for the upcoming episode of SmackDown?

The forthcoming episode, scheduled for October 13, promises to be of great importance. It will feature the highly anticipated return of Roman Reigns, alongside the confirmed appearance of Triple H.

The forthcoming episode of SmackDown will serve as the season premiere, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be there to facilitate it. It's unknown as yet what he'll talk about; the primary focal point of the episode would be the resurgence of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Roman is all set to make a comeback after allegedly sustaining an injury at the WWE SummerSlam 2023 PLE. He will likely have a lot to say after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso suffered a loss at the hands of John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane 2023.

What potential consequences might Jimmy and Sikoa encounter on October 13th? Let's tune in on Friday Night to know the answers.

