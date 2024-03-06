Top WWE SmackDown star to be left off the WrestleMania 40 card despite heavy praise from Triple H? Exploring the chances

Until now, Triple H has done a great job of shaping up the WrestleMania 40 card to ensure a treat for all fans. From Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes to Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, the premium live event is set to feature some of wrestling's biggest names. However, along with major names, it's also important to have young superstars on the card.

While WWE has many top superstars who have just begun their careers on the main card, one of their major prospects might be left out of WrestleMania 40. The major prospect Triple H might be forced out to leave is former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker, along with Baron Corbin, will most likely defend the NXT Tag Team Championship at Stand and Deliver. Given the event is on the same day as WrestleMania 40 Night One, WWE might not be able to build a proper storyline for Breakker leading up to WrestleMania 40.

This is one major reason why the former NXT Champion might not feature on themain card at WrestleMania 40. However, there is a huge possibility of him winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown if it is scheduled for this year. It will be interesting to see Breakker's future leading up to the massive PLE in April.

Former WWE writer hopes Triple H makes a controversial booking at WrestleMania 40

Even though WrestleMania 40 has many big matches, most people will have their eyes on the contest between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The reason behind it is that the majority of the WWE Universe desires to see The American Nightmare complete his story.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo wants Triple H to make a controversial booking when it comes to his match. During an episode of Sportkseeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned if The Game was still thinking like his former mentor Killer Kowalski, he would book Reigns to win. Russo said:

"I really am holding out hope, that a lot of the old guard there still feels the way I do. If Reigns goes over, if Reigns goes over, bro, and I'm hoping, I'm hoping that Triple H is still that Killer Kowalski old-school. I'm hoping, because, oh my God, if Cody doesn't go over." He continued, "They ain't going nowhere. That's why you gotta do it." [21:38 onwards]

While Roman Reigns fans will be happy to see him retain at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes fans might revolt if something like this happens. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for WrestleMania 40.

