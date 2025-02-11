Top WWE star to drop her title to Becky Lynch in an impromptu match at Elimination Chamber? Potential surprise explored

Becky Lynch has reportedly agreed to return to WWE more than eight months after her departure, and after her WWE contract expired in June last year. However, she has yet to show up on RAW, even though there were reports that she would return on the premiere episode of the red brand on Netflix or the Royal Rumble.

However, The Man didn't show up, and there is no indication of when she will be back. Still, her return could happen at the next premium live event, Elimination Chamber. The former Women's World Champion could show up and fight for the title right away.

But this time, not for the world championship, but for the newly-introduced Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The inaugural champion, Lyra Valkyria, has already seen fellow female stars, like Ivy Nile of The American Made, step up and challenge her for the title. Thus, she could show up on RAW in the coming weeks and issue an open challenge for the Elimination Chamber.

Should this happen, Becky Lynch could be the one to step up and take on Valkyria, dethroning the reigning champion and claiming the title upon her return. And with Lyra being a face, The Man could return as a heel.

Prior to her departure, Lynch mentored Valkyria, who had just joined the main roster from RAW. This could be used for the two superstars to start a feud, as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion would seek revenge if she was to lose her title to her former mentor. This could lead WWE Creative to set a rematch for WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins says it is unclear when Becky Lynch will make a WWE comeback

With Seth Rollins being among the top stars in WWE and on Monday Night RAW, it would be safe to say that WWE Creative would do its best to bring his wife, Becky Lynch, back to the business as soon as possible, given her status as a top WWE star.

Still, this doesn't seem to be the case, as The Visionary made an appearance on Maggie and Perloff and said it was unclear when The Man would come back.

“I don’t think she’s seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don’t know when. She was out working. She’s the best and she will be back," Seth said. (H/T 411Mania)

With that in mind, the coming episodes of RAW on Netflix could shed more light on what is next for Becky Lynch and whether Lyra Valkyria, who lost her Elimination Chamber Qualifying match to Bayley, will be her first opponent upon her return.

