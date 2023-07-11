Top WWE star to join as an equalizer against Rhea Ripley? Fans go berserk over the thought

It's no secret that The Judgment Day's primary weapon is Rhea Ripley, making the stable untouchable in most of their feuds. This advantage could be seen in their current feud with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. However, fans noticed that a former Women's Champion could easily fit the trio.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was blindsided with a 3-on-1 attack courtesy of The Judgment Day. Fortunately for The Visionary, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to his aid. A six-man tag match then occurred, and The Judgment Day scored a victory due to the assistance of Rhea Ripley.

Since fans noticed that Seth, Kevin, and Sami are struggling against Judgment Day due to The Eradicator, they suggested using Becky Lynch as an equalizer. Aside from her in-ring skills that could hold up against Ripley, The Man is quite close with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and is Rollins's wife.

While this is an appealing match, Lynch is currently occupied with her feud against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Additionally, Lynch also previously expressed that a storyline with Rollins is something she doesn't want at the moment.

Could fans still see Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley face off in the future?

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley had their first match on November 20, 2019, in NXT

The Man and The Eradicator are currently two top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Even if Lynch isn't used as an equalizer against Rhea in their current feud with Seth, Kevin, and Sami, both women could still meet soon.

As per reports, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are being discussed for WrestleMania XL on April 6 and 7, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Although there is no confirmation just yet, the Stamford-based promotion has teased a potential match between the two.

What does Becky Lynch think of Rhea Ripley?

Although it seems like a potential match between both women is already in the works, the former RAW Women's Champion praises The Judgment Day member.

While talking with Daniel Cormier and Marc Raimondi on ESPN, Becky Lynch expressed that Rhea is one of the greatest female stars. Becky even called Ripley the future of the wrestling business.

“She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

It remains when Ripley and Becky Lynch could face off in WWE. It will be interesting to see how Seth, Kevin, and Sami handle their Rhea problem.

