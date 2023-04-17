Top WWE star's current backstage issues could lead to a stunning heel turn after over 3 years

WWE fans expressed their concern after a top star was mysteriously pulled from SmackDown last Friday. Drew McIntyre was advertised for the show at The Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, before his unexpected absence came about.

Another report claimed that Drew McIntyre was pulled from SmackDown because of an undisclosed injury he had suffered on the Road to WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior also blacked out his Twitter profile amid his absence from WWE television.

McIntyre is reportedly unhappy with the creative direction of his character as well as the money offered to him. The former WWE Champion is yet to re-sign with the sports and entertainment juggernaut, with reports emerging that his current contract runs out early next year. However, it could be possible for McIntyre to turn heel, using his reported backstage issues as an excuse for a gimmick change.

The Scottish Warrior has been a face since being on the road to winning the 2020 Royal Rumble. He was previously in a tandem with Dolph Ziggler, even winning the Tag Team Title and feuding with Roman Reigns following his betrayal of The Show Off. He’s been playing the babyface gimmick for over three years. Now might be a good time to turn him heel in order to freshen up his character on the main roster.

WWE is known to pull off heel turns out of nowhere. Brock Lesnar’s shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes is an example of that. The Beast Incarnate joined The American Nightmare as his tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, only to betray him in the main event of RAW after WrestleMania.

WWE could explore new feuds for Drew McIntyre after turning him heel

As seen on WrestleMania 39, McIntyre and Sheamus failed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The tension between the best friends was visible throughout the match as neither wanted to give up the opportunity to beat The Ring General for the prestigious title.

The creative could have McIntyre turn heel on Sheamus. After all, the company has been teasing animosity between the two for quite some time. A potential heel turn would also allow the Scottish Warrior to return to his Scottish Psychopath persona, which is arguably the best gimmick of his career.

However, in spite of the speculation, it seems that it may be a while before fans can see McIntyre back in action, especially if recent reports from Dave Meltzer are anything to go by.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should turn heel? Let us know in the comments section below!

