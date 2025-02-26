Top WWE star to turn babyface after two years and avenge Rey Mysterio against the New Day? Possible scenario explored

Rey Mysterio started a feud with The New Day after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel and betrayed their good friend, Big E. Things have escalated quickly as of late, with Kingston and Woods assaulting and injuring the WWE Hall of Famer. The beatdown has sidelined Mysterio indefinitely.

Ad

As Rey Mysterio is expected to return on the Road to WrestleMania, it is safe to assume that he will collide with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. While Dragon Lee will likely aid Rey in the rivalry, WWE could pull off a twist by reuniting the Hall of Famer with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio might turn face for the first time since September 2022 and help his father tackle The New Day. Even though the rivalry between the Mysterios remains intact, the two have gone in different directions on RAW lately. This could mean that a reunion could be in the cards.

Ad

Trending

"Dirty" Dom could leave The Judgment Day after more than two years and focus on exacting revenge on The New Day on behalf of Rey. Whether Liv Morgan would be by his side is unclear, but it would allow the former NXT North American Champion to move in a new direction.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

A face turn would open the way for new storylines for "Dirty" Dom, including his imminent feud with Finn Balor. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio could end their rivalry two years after they faced each other at WrestleMania 39.

Ad

Ad

The abovementioned angle is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Rey Mysterio gave a piece of advice to Zilla Fatu amid WWE rumors

Zilla Fatu, the son of the late WWE star Umaga, has expressed his desire to move to WWE and become part of The Bloodline saga. Amid rumors of his potential arrival, Fatu posted a video on his YouTube channel. The Main One said the following about a piece of advice he received from Rey Mysterio:

Ad

“It was pretty dope to reunite with him because I haven’t seen him in forever, haven’t tapped in with him. He was just saying, ‘Keep going. We gonna see you soon.’ He was just like, ‘Just keep working, keep grinding. We waiting for you.' I told Rey, if Dom get out of place one more time, he know who to call," Zilla Fatu said. [H/T: Fightful]

It is unclear if Zilla Fatu will join WWE anytime. However, he is on a stellar run on the independent circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback