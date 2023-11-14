Top WWE Superstar to return after 187 days and win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Looking at the chances

The 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event will go down at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. WWE has yet to reveal the participants of the Men's and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, let alone other bouts on the card.

The January premium live event is known for its surprise cameos and illustrious returns. With that in mind, it is possible that the event could feature the return of a WWE Superstar after 187 days to a huge pop from the crowd.

The star in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion can potentially return from her injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble match. She might even win the match and get an opportunity to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 40.

From storyline continuity, WWE would book Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship because of their past history. The Eradicator was responsible for putting her former partner on the shelf several months ago on WWE RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Liv Morgan is scheduled to undergo some testing before she can receive medical clearance to make her in-ring return. Johnson added that she will have to pass the evaluation to get the clearance.

Former champion to become two-time winner at 2024 Royal Rumble? Looking at the possibility

WWE has advertised a lot of their top names for the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event. The stars on the poster include 14-time World Champion Charlotte Flair, former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and others.

Speaking of Rollins, it is possible that his wife, Becky Lynch, could win the Women's Royal Rumble match next year. Lynch won the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She would go on to main-event WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

It remains to be seen who will enter the Royal Rumble match, but as always, fans should expect some surprises to pop up at the big event.

