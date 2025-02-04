Top WWE Superstar to turn heel on Rhea Ripley after she cost her Elimination Chamber spot? Exploring the potential

It was a busy Monday Night RAW for Rhea Ripley as the Road to WrestleMania continues. First, the reigning Women's World Champion confronted the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, telling The Queen to face her at WrestleMania 41.

The two megastars have feuded since WrestleMania 36 and could have a third Mania match this year (after 2020 and 2023). Later in the show, The Eradicator had a backstage segment with IYO SKY before Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez assaulted them.

Liv and IYO then collided for a spot at the Elimination Chamber, but Rhea decided the outcome after assaulting Raquel and Liv in the ring. Still, Morgan won the match via DQ and secured her spot in the Elimination Chamber.

IYO SKY, meanwhile, was visibly upset with Rhea's interference and walked out on her, likely hinting at a feud between the two. The Damage CTRL leader could have a heel turn after what happened on Monday and confront Ripley, starting a feud with her and setting the stage for a title match on the Road to WrestleMania.

It is unclear who Rhea will face at 'Mania, and a match with IYO SKY is not a likely option, however the former Women's Champion could get a shot at the Women's World Championship in the weeks prior or after the Elimination Chamber.

Charlotte Flair takes a shot at Rhea Ripley and refuses to pick her for WrestleMania 41 title match

Charlotte and Rhea re-ignited their feud Monday night after Ripley told Flair that she respected her but wanted The Queen to choose her for the match at 'Mania.

The WWE legend took a shot at The Eradicator, telling her that she was just a kid like she was back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 when Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

Charlotte said she would confront NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton before deciding. Rhea Ripley sent her a message that if they meet at WrestleMania 41, she would 'beat some respect into her.'

